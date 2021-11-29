Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of senior journalist M. Ziauddin

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist M. Ziauddin and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist M. Ziauddin and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the CM paid tributes to the journalistic contributions of late M.

Ziauddin, adding that he encouraged norms of responsible journalism in thecountry.

The strong journalistic role played by M. Ziauddin would be remembered, he added.