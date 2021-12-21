Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Dr Tahir Shamsi
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:28 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi.
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathiesto the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to themto bear the loss with equanimity.