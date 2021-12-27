Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of poet Sarfraz Shahid

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet Sarfraz Shahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet Sarfraz Shahid.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Sarfraz Shahid enjoyed a prominent place in comic poetry and a beautiful chapter of comic poetry has come to an end with his death, he maintained.