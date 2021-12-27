UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Poet Sarfraz Shahid

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of poet Sarfraz Shahid

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet Sarfraz Shahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet Sarfraz Shahid.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Sarfraz Shahid enjoyed a prominent place in comic poetry and a beautiful chapter of comic poetry has come to an end with his death, he maintained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

12 minutes ago
 45 criminals held, contraband seized

45 criminals held, contraband seized

12 minutes ago
 RPO holds meeting to review law and order situatio ..

RPO holds meeting to review law and order situation

12 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

30 minutes ago
 Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: ..

Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: Senate told

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.