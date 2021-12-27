Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Poet Sarfraz Shahid
Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:59 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet Sarfraz Shahid
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
Late Sarfraz Shahid enjoyed a prominent place in comic poetry and a beautiful chapter of comic poetry has come to an end with his death, he maintained.