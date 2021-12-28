UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Journalist Tanoli

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Zia Tanoli, group editor of daily Jehan-e-Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

