Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of journalist Tanoli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Zia Tanoli, group editor of daily Jehan-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Zia Tanoli, group editor of daily Jehan-e-Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.