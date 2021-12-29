UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Son Of Journalist

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of an infant child of Wasif Mehmood, Lahore Press Club council member and senior reporter GNN News

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of an infant child of Wasif Mehmood, Lahore Press Club council member and senior reporter GNN news.

In a statement, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family andprayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

