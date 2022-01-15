UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Provincial Minister's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, the brother of Provincial Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, the brother of Provincial Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with thebereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage and strength to bear this loss with equanimity.

