Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of senior journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and life member Lahore Press Club Sajid Umer Gill.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.