Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of MNA Khayal Zaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of PTI's MNA Khayal Zaman.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.