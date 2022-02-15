UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of MNA Khayal Zaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of MNA Khayal Zaman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of PTI's MNA Khayal Zaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of PTI's MNA Khayal Zaman.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

>