Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of former Olympian

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan who was a member of Pakistan team that had won the first gold medal in hockey at the Olympics.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed thatmay Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to his family.