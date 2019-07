Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condoled the death of Prof Dr Munir Ahmad, a famous statistician

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condoled the death of Prof Dr Munir Ahmad, a famous statistician.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The services of the late Dr Munir Ahmad would always be remembered in the field of statistics, he added.