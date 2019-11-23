UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of sister-in-law of Neo News, Bureau Chief, Muhammad Ayyaz Shuja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of sister-in-law of Neo news, Bureau Chief, Muhammad Ayyaz Shuja.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

