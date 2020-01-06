UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mandviwala's Son

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:25 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Mandviwala's son

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday condoled the death of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday condoled the death of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.

In a condolence message issued here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Senate Chief Minister Punjab Family Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

43 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

Libyan National Army Enters Sirte, Takes Control O ..

10 seconds ago

More rain forecast in the provincial capital durin ..

13 seconds ago

UNSC Has No Plans to Convene Over Tensions Escalat ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.