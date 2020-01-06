Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mandviwala's Son
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday condoled the death of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.
In a condolence message issued here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.