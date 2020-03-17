UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Deaths Of Mufti Khan Muhammad, Mother Of Usman Nadeem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles deaths of Mufti Khan Muhammad, mother of Usman Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the deaths of religious leader Mufti Khan Muhammad Qadri and mother of Council Member of Lahore Press Club Usman Nadeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the deaths of religious leader Mufti Khan Muhammad Qadri and mother of Council Member of Lahore Press Club Usman Nadeem.

In his condolence messages on Tuesday, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

