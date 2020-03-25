Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran educationist and former vice chancellor of the Punjab University, Prof Dr Rafiq[ Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran educationist and former vice chancellor of the Punjab University, Prof Dr Rafiq[ Ahmad.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.