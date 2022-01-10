Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Manawala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Manawala.

In his message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.