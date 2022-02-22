UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Mian Channu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Mian Channu.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from Commissioner Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Chief Minister Punjab Traffic From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreig ..

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreign MInistry

1 minute ago
 Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin M ..

Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin Malik's life

1 minute ago
 4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad divi ..

4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 15 cops suspended

15 cops suspended

1 minute ago
 US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of ..

US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of Afghan Heritage Materials - S ..

4 minutes ago
 Reduction in air pollution can help improve functi ..

Reduction in air pollution can help improve functioning of kidney, suggests new ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>