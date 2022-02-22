Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Mian Channu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Mian Channu.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from Commissioner Multan.