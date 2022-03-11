Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Consoles With Punjab Law Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of the sister of Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of the sister of Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.
In a condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.