Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar consoles with Punjab Law Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of the sister of Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

In a condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.