Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Directs Effective Measures To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effective measures to ensure smooth traffic flow in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administrative and traffic police officers to take more effective measures to ensure the smooth traffic flow in Murree during snowfall

He directed that travellers should be provided with the best facilities by adopting the better traffic management. He also directed the officials to use social media for updating the tourists regarding traffic situation.

He directed that travellers should be provided with the best facilities by adopting the better traffic management. He also directed the officials to use social media for updating the tourists regarding traffic situation.

The Chief Minister directed that traffic management plan should be implemented in an effective manner besides taking prompt action on the complaint of overcharging in parking fee.

He said that the administration and traffic police made effective arrangements in Murree during the recent snowfall. He said approximately one lakh vehicles entered Murree during the recent snowfall season whereas the area had a capacity of 4,000 vehicles.

The Chief Minister lauded the performance of Assistant Commissioner Murree Umer Maqbool, DSP Traffic Ajmal Dasti, and their whole team.

