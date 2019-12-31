Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs for strict security measures in province on eve of New Year celebrations

A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in Lahore on Tuesday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in Lahore on Tuesday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed for strict security measures to protect the life and property of the people in the wake of New Year celebrations in the province.

He said that police officers should remain in the field while special arrangement should be made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.