Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Directs To Hold Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily and assured that indiscriminate action would be taken against theresponsible for this negligence.

