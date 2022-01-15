Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Directs To Hold Inquiry
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily and assured that indiscriminate action would be taken against theresponsible for this negligence.