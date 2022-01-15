Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs to hold inquiry

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily and assured that indiscriminate action would be taken against theresponsible for this negligence.