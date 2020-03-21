Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar express grief over labourers death

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the deaths of labourers in coal mine incident in Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the deaths of labourers in coal mine incident in Quetta.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with thebereaved family members and said that the he share grief of affected familiesin this hour of distress and anguish.