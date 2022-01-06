Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed a deep sense f sorrow over the loss of lives in incidents of caving in of roofs in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed a deep sense f sorrow over the loss of lives in incidents of caving in of roofs in Kasur.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to expedite the rescue operation.

The CM had also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.