Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Expresses Condolence

Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses condolence

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over death of the sister of senior journalist and anchorperson Iftikhar Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over death of the sister of senior journalist and anchorperson Iftikhar Ahmad.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message, expressed his heartfelt sympathiesand condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that Allah Almightyrest the departed soul in eternal peace.

