Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates APNS body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected APNS President Syed Sarmad Ali, General Secretary Naz Afreen and other office-bearers.

In his message of felicitation, the CM expressed good wishes and hoped that the new body will play an effective role in the resolution of problems faced by the newspaper industry.

The newspapers highlight social issues and play an important role in opinion formation, he added.