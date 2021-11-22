Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Pakistan team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday felicitated the national cricket team over the clean sweep and victory in the 3rd T20 match against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday felicitated the national cricket team over the clean sweep and victory in the 3rd T20 match against Bangladesh.

In a statement issued here, the CM said the players had proved their mettle by defeating the Bangladesh team in the T-20 series.

"I am convinced that teamwork results in success and the credit goes to the best performance of the Pakistani players as Muhammad Rizwan and Haider Ali played an important role in the victory of the national cricket team", he concluded.