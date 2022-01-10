Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates new LPC body

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC).

In a statement, the CM extended good wishes to the new LPC office bearers andhoped that they would utilize their energies for the solution of problems of media fraternity.