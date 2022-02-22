Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Saudi Arabia on its National Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the government and people of Saudi Arabia on its National Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the government and people of Saudi Arabia on its National Day.

In a statement issued here, he said the day is a shining chapter of the Islamic history, heritage and the ideal state of modern times.

The strong relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on centuries-old history, religion and cultural values, he noted. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep- and long-standing relationship that will last forever, he said and added that cooperation and harmony exist between the two brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest.

He said Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in every possible way. Their friendship is a glowing example for the world while Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home.

Pakistanis have a spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and the peoples of both countries are interlinked in strong bonds of brotherhood, the CM concluded.