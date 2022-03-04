Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates cricket lovers on Pak-Aus series

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the cricket lovers at the start of the test match series between Pakistan and Australia after a gap of 24 years in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the cricket lovers at the start of the test match series between Pakistan and Australia after a gap of 24 years in the country.

In a statement, the CM welcomed the holding of the test match and expressed the hope that more teams would also visit Pakistan.

The spectators will be enjoying a good play of cricket, he added.