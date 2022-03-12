UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Ahsan Ramzan Over Snooker Title Win

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Ahsan Ramzan over snooker title win

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistan's sixteen years old snooker player Ahsan Ramzan on winning the title of World Snooker Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistan's sixteen years old snooker player Ahsan Ramzan on winning the title of World Snooker Championship.

The CM said that Ahsan Ramzan exhibited professional skills and brought the laurel home by winning the World Snooker Championship.

The whole nation is proud of Ahsan Ramzan.

He prayed for more success in the future for Ahsan Ramzan and said he proved with performance and talent that Pakistan players are not less than international players in abilities.

