Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates people on Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the centuries-old culture and traditions of Punjab were unique in every respect.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that sufi poets like Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh had promoted and strengthened the cultural values, and added that the societal norms of civility, moralities, sincerity and tenderness were conspicuous in the provincial culture which was known the world over because of its multicultural diversity.

He congratulated the people and added that the purpose of celebrating culture day was to promote the norms of love and affection in society.

He said that the Information and Culture department was holding colourful functions and other departments were also directed to celebrate this day with fervour. "The citizens should fully participate in these functions to play their role in the promotion of the traditional culture of the province", the CM concluded.