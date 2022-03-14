UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates People On Punjab Culture Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates people on Punjab Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the centuries-old culture and traditions of Punjab were unique in every respect

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the centuries-old culture and traditions of Punjab were unique in every respect.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that sufi poets like Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh had promoted and strengthened the cultural values, and added that the societal norms of civility, moralities, sincerity and tenderness were conspicuous in the provincial culture which was known the world over because of its multicultural diversity.

He congratulated the people and added that the purpose of celebrating culture day was to promote the norms of love and affection in society.

He said that the Information and Culture department was holding colourful functions and other departments were also directed to celebrate this day with fervour. "The citizens should fully participate in these functions to play their role in the promotion of the traditional culture of the province", the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

PTI to hold public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27: ..

PTI to hold public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27: Ali Nawaz Awan

39 seconds ago
 NMU organizes training workshop on Fistula

NMU organizes training workshop on Fistula

40 seconds ago
 PTI conveys its workers to start preparations for ..

PTI conveys its workers to start preparations for March 27 historic rally: Aamer ..

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Cultural Day celebrated in Bahawalpur

Punjab Cultural Day celebrated in Bahawalpur

43 seconds ago
 Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC ..

Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC financially stable

4 minutes ago
 14 killed, 1,385 injured in 1,293 accidents in Pun ..

14 killed, 1,385 injured in 1,293 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>