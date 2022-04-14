UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Sikh Community On Vaisakhi Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Sikh community on the Vaisakhi festival.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM noted that Vaisakhi is a traditional festival of the Sikh community and remarked that participation in each other's joys fosters societal norms of brotherhood and unity at the grassroots.

"Pakistan belongs to all and, together, we have to make it strong and great," he emphasised and mentioned that a number of holy places of the Sikh community exist in Pakistan.

It is a collective responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of minorities, including the safety of their lives and property and provide them with equal opportunities for development, he added.

Believers of all religions, including the Sikh community, have complete freedom to live according to their beliefs.

Usman Buzdar noted that special attention has been paid to the care, renovation and security of Sikh Gurdwaras in Pakistan. All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing religious rites, he added and concluded that the Punjab government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of all minorities including the Sikh community.

