Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all possible measures have been put in place to maintain peace, interfaith harmony as well as law and order situation in the province on Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharramul Haram)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all possible measures have been put in place to maintain peace, interfaith harmony as well as law and order situation in the province on Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharramul Haram).

In a media statement issued here, he added that he had directed all the authorities concerned to maintain a four-tier security for Muharram processions and Majalis (gatherings), adding that Cabinet Committee on Law and Order would continue with regular monitoring of the devised security plan, and the police and other staff would remain present in their places of duties till the termination of Majalis and mourning processions. Provision of quality food to police officials and other duty staff would be ensured, he mentioned.