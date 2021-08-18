UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar For Best Security On Youm-e-Ashura

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all possible measures have been put in place to maintain peace, interfaith harmony as well as law and order situation in the province on Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharramul Haram)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that all possible measures have been put in place to maintain peace, interfaith harmony as well as law and order situation in the province on Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharramul Haram).

In a media statement issued here, he added that he had directed all the authorities concerned to maintain a four-tier security for Muharram processions and Majalis (gatherings), adding that Cabinet Committee on Law and Order would continue with regular monitoring of the devised security plan, and the police and other staff would remain present in their places of duties till the termination of Majalis and mourning processions. Provision of quality food to police officials and other duty staff would be ensured, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Media All Cabinet Usman Buzdar Muharram

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits invol ..

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits involved in woman groping

6 minutes ago
 German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activis ..

German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

6 minutes ago
 French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in South ..

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

6 minutes ago
 'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul W ..

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Adopts Resolution to Hold Peacemakers' Killers ..

UN Adopts Resolution to Hold Peacemakers' Killers Accountable - Security Council

6 minutes ago
 Four medical camps to be set up along Ashura proce ..

Four medical camps to be set up along Ashura procession route

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.