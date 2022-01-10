Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for legal action against overcharging in Murree hotels

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and officials concerned to take indiscriminate action against those involved in fleecing the customers in Murree hotels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and officials concerned to take indiscriminate action against those involved in fleecing the customers in Murree hotels.

The chief minister said that those extorting money from tourists would not be tolerated as overchargingwas unbearable.

He asked the administration to ensure that everyday items were sold according to the rate list.