Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar For Strict Enforcement Of Anti-dengue Plan

Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to ensure strict compliance of the dengue surveillance plan, adding that every possible resources should be utilized for this purpose.

While issuing directions to the Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and the provincial administration from Saudi Arabia, the Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally supervise the anti-dengue drive and added that officials concerned should ensure their availability in the field to speed up the efforts, says a news release.

He said that clinical management should be fully focused to treat patients and they should be provided with every facility in the hospitals for ensuring the best treatment.

He said that anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised in the light of World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, should be implemented and effective steps be continued to deal with this disease, adding that negative dengue effects should be minimized.

Usman Buzdar said: "I am saddened over the loss of precious human lives" and the line departments should fully strive to implement the anti-dengue plan for ensuring the health and safety of citizens".

He emphasized that desired results would have to be achieved through collective efforts against the dengue disease. "The officials of best performing districts would be appreciated as there wasno room for any negligence and departmental action would be taken in case of poor performance",he added.

