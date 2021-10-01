Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the widow of the late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, founder of the Jang Group and mother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the widow of the late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, founder of the Jang Group and mother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.