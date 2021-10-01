UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Death Of Mir Shakil's Mother

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at death of Mir Shakil's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the widow of the late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, founder of the Jang Group and mother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

