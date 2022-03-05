UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Actor's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at actor's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of famous actor Masood Akhtar.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and said that Masood Akhtar was a versatile actor, who impressed his fans through his acting in films and dramas.

He said that acting of Masood Akhtar is still fresh in the memories of his fans.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

