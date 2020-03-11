Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at plane crash in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the PAF plane crash near Shakarparian in Islamabad, in which, Wing Commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom

In a message issued here on Wednesday, the CM paid tributes to the martyred and extended sympathies to his family.

He also prayed that may Almighty Allahgrant solace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable losswith equanimity.