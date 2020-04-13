Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at martyrdom of Maj Umer, Lt Faizan in plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of Instructor Major Umer and Lt Faizan in a crash of trainer aircraft near Gujrat.

In a statement, issued here on Monday, the CM paid tribute to the great sacrifices of Maj Umer and Lt Faizan and extended sympathies to their families.

He also prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.