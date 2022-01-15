UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Death Of Four Children

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four children in Rikshaw and Trailer collision near Adda Musafir Khana, Ahmadpur Sharqia.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and RPO Bahawalpur about the incident and directed to initiate legal action against the driver.

He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also directed the administration to reach the hospital and take care of the treatment being provided.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquireafter the injured children. He also inspected the medical treatment facilities provided to the injured children.

