Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of senior journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and poet Farhad Zaidi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and poet Farhad Zaidi.

In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and added that the journalistic role of late Farhad Zaidi would always be remembered.

>