UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Falling Of Vehicle In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle into the canal near Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle into the canal near Rahim Yar Khan.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report about the incident.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Vehicle Rahim Yar Khan Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ceremony for installation of ..

27 seconds ago
 Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

28 seconds ago
 Consumers' rights protection govt's obligation: CM ..

Consumers' rights protection govt's obligation: CM

30 seconds ago
 Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deporta ..

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deportation rumors

31 seconds ago
 People advised to adopt measures against pollen al ..

People advised to adopt measures against pollen allergy

33 seconds ago
 1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's PO ..

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's POS draw

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>