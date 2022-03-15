- Home
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Falling Of Vehicle In Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 09:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle into the canal near Rahim Yar Khan.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report about the incident.