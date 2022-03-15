Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle into the canal near Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ):

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report about the incident.