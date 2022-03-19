- Home
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over The Loss Of Human Lives In A Road Accident Near Okara
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Okara.
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.