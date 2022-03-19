Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Okara

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Okara.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.