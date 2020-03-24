UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Death Of Youth By Kite String

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a youth in the area of Ferozepur Road as string of a stray kite slit his throat.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from CCPO Lahore in this regard and directed to take strict action against the responsible without any discrimination.

On the instructions of Chief Minister, SHO of the area has been suspended.

More Stories From Pakistan

