Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in Arifwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to falling of roof in Arifwala and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message on Friday, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace. He also sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.