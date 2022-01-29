Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved the incident of roof collapse in Baghbanpura Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident of roof collapse in Baghbanpura Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident of roof collapse in Baghbanpura Lahore.

He extended heart felt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family member.

Usman Buzdar ordered for providing best medical facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also sought a report from the commissioner lahore division on this incident.