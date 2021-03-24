Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Rain
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:25 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in accidents due to rain and thunderstorm in Lahore and other cities.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed theadministration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.