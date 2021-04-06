Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over death of four persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought an immediate report from the administration about a gas blast in a house at Barki Road.

The chief minister also extended sympathies to the heirs over thedeath of four persons.