Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieves Over Death Of Four Persons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought an immediate report from the administration about a gas blast in a house at Barki Road
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought an immediate report from the administration about a gas blast in a house at Barki Road.
The chief minister also extended sympathies to the heirs over thedeath of four persons.