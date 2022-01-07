UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Inaugurates Center Of Forensic Sciences Training Lab

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig.

He inspected different sections and appreciated the most modern training facilities along with planting a sapling outside the lab.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister announced that the government would provide one billion rupees for the purchase of modern equipment for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Like forensic science, Rescue 1122 had been revamped and rescue air ambulance service would also be launched in Punjab by June, he added. This was an honor that a state-of-the-art training lab had been set up at a cost of Rs 1.90 billion, he added.

As many as 16 forensic labs had been set up in the training lab which would also provide training facilities to line departments about the latest trends in 14 fields of forensic science, he added.

The PFSA was working in a modern way to investigate cases, he said and added the staff had been recruited for the Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab while Punjab food, Drug and Agriculture Authority building would be completed soon by providing necessary resources, he asserted.

The staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces would also be trained in the Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab to enhance their professional capacity, the chief minister said and added this facility would also benefit police, prosecution and courts in cases' investigations.

During the last three and a half years, Punjab Forensic Science Agency had traced all the high-profile cases by conducting investigations on modern lines, he remarked.

The police had worked hard and the accused in the cases had been brought to justice, he noted.

Meanwhile, 12,000 new recruitment was being made in the police. About 100 police stations' buildings were being constructed and the scope of model police stations had also been expanded, he stated.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the crime rate in Punjab had come down by 44 percent in the last four months, adding that Rescue 1122 had been extended to 86 tehsils and 350 new ambulances were being procured for it.

He said that divisional centers of Punjab Forensic Science Agency would be activated and a pilot project would be launched in South Punjab in the next financial year, he added.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and DG PFSA also addressed the function. Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Yawar Bukhari, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, ACS (H), secretary information and others were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Agriculture June Rescue 1122 All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

DC Khairpur reviews polio immunization campaign's ..

DC Khairpur reviews polio immunization campaign's arrangements

1 minute ago
 MQM-P legislators urges HESCO to assure uninterrup ..

MQM-P legislators urges HESCO to assure uninterrupted power supply during summer ..

1 minute ago
 Everton boss Benitez says France defender Digne ha ..

Everton boss Benitez says France defender Digne has asked to leave

1 minute ago
 Quake of 5.6 rattles Peruvian capital

Quake of 5.6 rattles Peruvian capital

1 minute ago
 US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rat ..

US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Declines to 3.9% - Labor Dep ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt paying special focus on uplift of South Punja ..

Govt paying special focus on uplift of South Punjab; says FM Qureshi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.