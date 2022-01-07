Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig.

He inspected different sections and appreciated the most modern training facilities along with planting a sapling outside the lab.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister announced that the government would provide one billion rupees for the purchase of modern equipment for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Like forensic science, Rescue 1122 had been revamped and rescue air ambulance service would also be launched in Punjab by June, he added. This was an honor that a state-of-the-art training lab had been set up at a cost of Rs 1.90 billion, he added.

As many as 16 forensic labs had been set up in the training lab which would also provide training facilities to line departments about the latest trends in 14 fields of forensic science, he added.

The PFSA was working in a modern way to investigate cases, he said and added the staff had been recruited for the Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab while Punjab food, Drug and Agriculture Authority building would be completed soon by providing necessary resources, he asserted.

The staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces would also be trained in the Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab to enhance their professional capacity, the chief minister said and added this facility would also benefit police, prosecution and courts in cases' investigations.

During the last three and a half years, Punjab Forensic Science Agency had traced all the high-profile cases by conducting investigations on modern lines, he remarked.

The police had worked hard and the accused in the cases had been brought to justice, he noted.

Meanwhile, 12,000 new recruitment was being made in the police. About 100 police stations' buildings were being constructed and the scope of model police stations had also been expanded, he stated.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the crime rate in Punjab had come down by 44 percent in the last four months, adding that Rescue 1122 had been extended to 86 tehsils and 350 new ambulances were being procured for it.

He said that divisional centers of Punjab Forensic Science Agency would be activated and a pilot project would be launched in South Punjab in the next financial year, he added.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and DG PFSA also addressed the function. Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Yawar Bukhari, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, ACS (H), secretary information and others were also present.