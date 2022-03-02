UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Inaugurates Spring Festival 2022

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated Spring Festival 2022 at Jillani Park and also visited the Art and Craft Village set up for the occasion

He inspected various stalls and expressed deep interest in handicrafts on display.

The CM appreciated various cultural stalls including Balochi, Sindhi, Saraiki and other which were a source of keen interest for the visitors in the Art and Craft Village.

The chief minister remarked that Spring Festival has become a part and parcel of the cultural heritage of Lahore as it gives a message of bliss and hope to everyone and such positive activities provide healthy recreation, he added. " PTI government always promoted tourism, culture and sports across the country".

Usman Buzdar said that Spring Festival will continue till March 31 and many programmes were being organized for spirited Lahorites. He expressed that such festivals were an excellent gift for healthy recreation of citizens.

"This festival has now become an identity of Lahore and Pakistani culture is fully depicted in this festival", he highlighted.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Spokesperson Punjab government and Special Assistant for Tourism and PHA Hasaan Khawar, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner Lahore Division, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were present on the occasion.

>