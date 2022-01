Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inquires after provincial minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inquired after Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid over telephone and prayed for her early health recovery.

Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the Chief Minister, adding that she was feeling better.

The provincial health minister was tested positive for Covid-19.